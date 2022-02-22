Garmin unveils LiveScope Plus

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd., announced the LiveScope™ Plus System, the latest addition to Garmin’s live-scanning sonar lineup with brilliantly clear live scanning sonar returns and 35% improved target separation over the existing system. Now with sharper resolution, reduced noise, and Garmin’s clearest images, it’s easier than ever to see structure, bait and fish around the boat in real time, even while stationary. With three modes – Forward, Down and Perspective – the LiveScope Plus System also includes the Perspective Mode Mount.

“LiveScope truly transformed the world of fishing by delivering live images and movement so clear and precise that anglers could actually distinguish between species of fish,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “With the adjustments we’ve made to the screen clarity, transducer sensitivity and target separation in LiveScope Plus, you can even see your fishing line now – not to mention your lure and how the fish are responding to it.”

Optimized for precision and accuracy, the new design of the LiveScope Plus transducer not only delivers 35% improved target separation, it’s also capable of identifying and separating targets as small as 14” at distances 100 feet from the boat. LiveScope Plus is also equipped with additional sensors that allow it to constantly adjust the sonar beams to compensate for boat motion.

The LiveScope Plus System delivers three unique vantage points with one mount that can be adjusted to fit an angler’s fishing techniques and preferences, no tools required. Simply turn the transducer forward for a live look at what’s out in front of the boat; point it down to see directly beneath the boat; or turn it sideways with the included Perspective Mode Mount to enable the ‘top down’ perspective mode to see a wide view of what’s in front of the boat up to 50 feet away. Select the LiveScope mode that best fits that fishing spot, and the view will automatically change on a compatible Garmin chartplotter screen.

The LiveScope Plus System includes a compact GLS 10 black box with a LiveScope Plus LVS34 transducer, along with a trolling motor barrel and shaft mounting kit, perspective mount bracket and a simple plug-and-play Garmin Marine Network connector for easy installation and integration with a compatible chartplotter. With a free software update, the LVS34 transducer (sold separately) can be added to an existing LiveScope System black box for customers who want to upgrade. Both the LiveScope Plus System and the LiveScope Plus LVS34 transducer are expected to be available next month, with suggested retail prices of $1699.99 and $1199.99, respectively.