JL Audio promotes VP of OEM sales for North America

JL Audio, an innovator in high-end audio solutions, has announced the promotion of Ora Freeman to Vice President of OEM sales for North America.

“From the start of his career with JL Audio, Ora showed a tenacious ability to sell the JL Audio vision to OEM customers. His enthusiasm, knowledge and hard work have opened a lot of exciting doors for JL Audio,” said Andy Oxenhorn, President at JL Audio. “As vice president of OEM sales Ora’s forward thinking will help us define winning strategies to keep JL Audio ahead of the curve for many years to come.”

Freeman joined JL Audio’s OEM marine team in 2015. At the time he joined, the company was building momentum in the category. In 2016, Ora took leadership of the company’s OEM sales team and began to add key personnel. As a result of Ora’s vision, leadership and the excellent team he built, JL Audio has more than tripled the number of its direct OEM accounts and climbed to the top of the category.

“The JL Audio brand is built on maximizing people’s enjoyment of their favorite pastimes. Whether it’s off-roading in a Side-by-Side or UTV, watching the latest blockbusters in a home theater, or spending the weekend out on the water with friends and family, a powerful JL Audio sound system makes doing what you love markedly better,” said Ora Freeman, vice president, OEM Sales - North America. “As VP of OEM sales, I look forward to continue building and coaching the most potent OEM sales team in the industry and further strengthening our OEM relationships by providing great service and the best products in the business."