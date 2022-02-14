Kyle Media acquires Latitudes & Attitudes

Kyle Media, Inc., owners of Great Lakes Scuttlebutt, The Marine Ad Network, and the recently launched Scuttlebutt app, announced today it is expanding its offerings with the acquisition of Latitudes & Attitudes Magazine.

Latitudes & Attitudes is the number one selling boating lifestyle magazine on newsstands in the United States. Recently celebrating 25 years in publication, Latitudes & Attitudes focuses on real people doing real boating worldwide.

“Our experience in the industry allows us to bring insightful and engaging content from Great Lakes loopers to freshwater sailors, from influencers across the cruising lifestyle genre to those just enjoying a day out on the water,” said Erik Kyle, President, Kyle Media, Inc. “The acquisition of Latitudes & Attitudes helps bring our editorial and advertisers’ message to an entirely new and much larger audience and connects mariners who share a passion for their boating lifestyle. In addition, Latitudes & Attitudes attracts a younger, more engaged audience through multiple platforms like videos, blogs, social media and website-based channels.”

“It has been an incredible journey building Latitudes & Attitudes into what it is today,” said Bob Bitchin’, Publisher, Latitudes & Attitudes. “I have loved developing our following and all of the friends we’ve made in the industry and around the world. I’ve known Erik for years; he and his team do such a great job with Great Lakes Scuttlebutt, I am confident that they have what it takes to drive Latitudes & Attitudes into the future. I know I am leaving my legacy in very capable hands.”

Bob will stay on in the role of Publisher Emeritus, however, guiding the next generation of Latitudes & Attitudes will be David Levesque as Associate Publisher. Levesque, an industry veteran himself, is enthusiastic for the opportunity. “The weight of the torch being passed is not lost on any of us,” said Levesque. “Bob created not just a global publication but a genuine and consistent source of inspiration to boaters of all levels, year-after-year. To see his vision through to future generations is an honor and privilege.”