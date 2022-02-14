IMEA 2022 scholarship program calls for donations

The International Marine Electronics Alliance (IMEA), a 501(c)(3) supporting organization of the National Marine Electronics Association (NMEA), has launched a scholarship program to encourage and support students interested in a career in marine electronics. IMEA is looking to grow this scholarship program in 2022 with financial help from NMEA members and the worldwide boating community. All donations are tax deductible, and no contribution is too small or too large. This effort will begin to alleviate the marine industry worker shortage by educating students to become technical installers of marine electronics and make them prime new hires for NMEA member companies.

The International Marine Electronics Alliance (IMEA) is calling on NMEA member companies and individuals in the marine electronics trade to donate to the program. We have shortages of trained personnel throughout the industry. This scholarship program is one way to encourage new, young blood into our industry and support their efforts. We applaud the donors who have participated to date.

The 2022 IMEA Scholarship program includes:

$5,000 tuition payments made directly to applying student’s trade school to offset tuition costs. NMEA Basic MEI training Certification class. NMEA 2000 Basic Installer Training Certification class.

• Applications must be submitted online by June 30, 2022.

• The IMEA Board of Directors will review and award scholarships by July 31, 2022.

• Funds will be sent to the winning candidate’s schools by August 15, 2022, in time for the start of the Fall semester.

• Any member of the general public can apply for this scholarship.

Interested donors should contact IMEA at info@nmea.org or by calling 410-975-9425.