Suntex acquires Garrison Bight Marina

Suntex Marina Investors, LLC (Suntex) announced the acquisition of Garrison Bight Marina located on Key West in the Florida Keys.

The only full-service marina on the island of Key West with dry storage, Garrison Bight offers direct access to the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico. The property is on the north side of the island with close proximity to hotels, shops and restaurants. With indoor and outdoor storage, a fuel dock, ship store, and a full service department, the property also offers guests waterside dining at Thai Island with the largest menu of any Thai restaurant on the island and a large deck overlooking the marina. The marina consists of approximately 20 wet slips and 213 dry slips, and the property is the only dry stack operation on Key West.

“This purchase provides Suntex with an excellent opportunity to expand upon our holdings in the Florida Keys and our footprint in the South Florida Market,” said David Filler, Investments Partner, Suntex Marinas. “We are committed to offering our guests a best-in-class experience and Garrison Bight has incredible potential. With significant investment in upgrades, we will raise it to match the high standards we have for our entire industry-leading portfolio of premier properties.”

“The purchase of Garrison Bight allows us to invest in one of the most desirable locations in the Keys,” said Sam Chavers, senior vice president, operations, Suntex Marinas. “Our plans include a complete remodel of the property to make it one of the best in the entire Florida Keys.”

Key West is one of the premier yachting locations in the United States. Each year, thousands of commercial, recreational and pleasure boaters visit the Florida Keys to fish, dive, snorkel and enjoy a wealth of activities on the water, including kayaking and paddle board sports. Key West itself attracts more than two million visitors per year. The Florida Keys’ surrounding waters are protected by the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary, extending from south of Miami westward to encompass the Dry Tortugas. One of the most precious natural ecosystems is the coral reef that parallels the Florida Keys — the only living coral barrier reef in the continental United States.