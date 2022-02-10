IBEX accepting 2022 exhibitor applications

IBEX says the show will go on despite COVID-19

The International BoatBuilders’ Exhibition and Conference (IBEX) announced that it has begun accepting booth space applications for its 31st IBEX Show. Scheduled to take place September 27-29, 2022, at the Tampa Convention Center, IBEX is North America’s largest trade event for recreational marine industry professionals. The show is owned and produced by the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) and RAI Amsterdam.

Nearly 90% of exhibitors from 2021 have renewed their booth space. The pavilions will remain the same, with hopes of a strong return of the International Pavilions in 2022. At this time, new companies interested in taking part can complete booth applications. While limited space is available, a waiting list will be started once vacant space is sold-out. In addition to exhibit hall space, premium outdoor land space is available for use as primary or supplementary exhibit space. For those companies looking to demonstrate their products on the water, dock space will once again be offered. IBEX exhibit space application link, rates, show stats, and much more are located at www.ibexshow.com/exhibit-at-ibex.

“Our return to an in-person event in 2021 was extremely successful with quality interactions across all days of the Show,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “In 2022, we will bring the industry together to do business, as well as offer our digital assets, to allow the industry to take full advantage of all that IBEX has to offer, year-round.”

The IBEX Education Conference schedule is coming together as well, with an upcoming, live webinar titled Meet Your Workforce Where They Are: A New Way to Recruit, on February 23 at 1 p.m. ET, in partnership with Marine Industries Associations of South Florida (MIASF) and Marine Retailers Association of the Americas (MRAA). In addition to online education, on-site seminar planning is in the works with seven Pre-Conference sessions confirmed and dozens of seminars from industry associations and subject experts in development. To register to attend the live Workforce webinar, access IBEX 365here.

In addition to September’s in-person event, the digital platform IBEX 365 provides opportunities for exhibitors to reach the highly qualified IBEX audience of marine professionals through the web, email newsletters, and social media. IBEX 365 includes articles about new products and technology launches; company news; and relevant, timely education sessions and webinars; and much more. The articles are categorized by industry sector and article type, making it easy to find the information users are looking for, while also displaying related products and suppliers in the same categories.

For more information visit www.ibexshow.com.