ABYC hosts virtual annual meeting

The American Boat & Yacht Council (ABYC) hosted its virtual annual meeting on the evening of Feb. 8, 2022, with attendees from around the world including Jamaica, the British Virgin Islands, Japan, Canada, Puerto Rico, Germany and Switzerland. During the one-hour meeting, ABYC Board Chair Nancy Cueroni joined ABYC President John Adey to discuss updates about the association, announce new board members, and honor award recipients. The evening also included a keynote address from Captain Troy Glendye, Chief of the Office of Auxiliary and Boating Safety for the United States Coast Guard.

ABYC announced new members to the board of directors including Robert Newsome (NMMA), Leon MacCorkle (Padebco Boatyard and Custom Builders) and Phil Estes (Horizon Holdings LLC).

“I am very excited to work with our 2022 leadership team and our new members in particular,” said ABYC president John Adey. “Leon, Rob, and Phil all bring much-needed skills to our board and we are looking forward to their input.”

An awards presentation recognized ABYC members who have provided exceptional service to the marine industry.

ABYC Lifetime Service Award – Awarded to Erik Skaggs

For lifelong service to the marine industry and profound contributions to boating safety and the advancement of recreational boating.

ABYC Horizon Award - Awarded to Menno Ligterink

For conspicuous service through active participation on committees and boards that materially benefits the goals of ABYC.

Bolling Fortson Douglas Memorial Award - Awarded to Yasmin Kolodziechuk

This award was established to recognize a female ABYC member who best exemplifies dedication to the marine industry with the advancement of safety, education, and standards.

“We really enjoy the opportunity to recognize those that have made an impact both with ABYC and the industry,” said Adey. “We do not give out these awards easily; Eric, Menno, and Yasmin have truly been involved and huge contributors to keeping boating safe, reliable, and enjoyable.”

The event concluded with a keynote address from Captain Troy Glendye who commended ABYC’s work in boating safety.

“Voluntary consensus standards including ABYC standards play an important role in assuring the recreational boats that operate on our nation’s waters are safe,” said Glendye. “ABYC standards are referenced in USCG regulations but more importantly, ABYC standards fill gaps that Coast Guard regulations do not cover. Additionally, new technology is rapidly coming into the recreational boating world in the form of electric boats and we are looking forward to ABYC’s technical information report on lithium ion batteries transitioning to a standard.”

Glendye continued, “Another area ABYC is doing a great job in on the international front, working to ensure that US standards are aligned with intentional regulations and making it easier for US boats to be exported and imported to comply with US standards.”

To learn more about ABYC visit www.abycinc.org.