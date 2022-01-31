Home > News > Trade Associations > Halifax International Boat Show cancelled for 2022

January 31, 2022

Boating Atlantic and Master Promotions Ltd. are announcing the Halifax International Boat Show, Atlantic Canada's largest boat show, will not go on as scheduled for March 3-6, 2022. The next edition of the Halifax International Boat Show will now take place in February 2023. 

With the province announcing the extension of the current restrictions into mid-February, the runway has become far too short to present a quality event for both the exhibitor and attendee. 

Organizers say 2022 tickets will be honored for the 2023 event; or they will also offer refunds

