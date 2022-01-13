Yamaha Rightwaters program recycles 10k pounds of plastic

The Yamaha Rightwaters plastics recycling program returned more than 10,000 pounds of Polyethylene and Polypropylene sheet plastics back to base materials during 2021, proving a pilot concept the sustainability initiative hopes to expand in 2022. Yamaha Rightwaters announced the program in August and continues to work with Nexus of Atlanta, Georgia and Tommy Nobis Enterprises of Marietta, Georgia, to develop a larger national program intended to reduce plastic waste in America’s waterways.

“Polyethylene and Polypropylene constitute a substantial portion of the plastic in our oceans harming fish populations. This pilot program proves these plastics can be broken down in a cost-effective manner that Yamaha Rightwaters can potentially replicate on a national level,” said Martin Peters, the Government Relations Division Manager for the Yamaha U.S. Marine Business Unit. “It also demonstrates that Yamaha builder and dealer partners are willing to become active participants in the program, further underscoring a marine industry commitment to conservation and sustainability.”

Yamaha developed a reverse logistics program to return the protective covers from select boat builders, retail dealers and its three boat production facilities. The sheet plastic used in the pilot program comes from protective boat covers at Contender Boats, Regulator Marine, Xpress Boats, Yamaha Jet Boat Manufacturing (YJBM), Skeeter and G3 Boats.

The materials ship to Tommy Nobis Enterprises, which separates recyclable plastics from other materials, such as plastic zippers, cords and eyelets. Tommy Nobis Enterprises then ships the material - known as feedstock in the recycling industry - to Nexus for processing into raw materials, which range from gasses to waxes. Those raw materials are used for other products.