Merritt Precision expands Florida operations

Merritt Precision, a composite manufacturing company that specializes in advanced milling and tooling, expanded its Florida operations with the purchase of land, shop, and office space adjacent to its Florida milling facility. This additional acreage and 10,000-square-foot building will allow the company to support Merritt Precision’s growing customer base.

The new shop floor area will increase manufacturing capacity and improve process flow so projects in the core milling business can complete faster. In addition to greater flexibility from increased throughput, the building also creates an opportunity for Merritt Precision to add new upstream and downstream services to its offering. The new office space will house design engineers, project managers, and technical staff, along with flexible conference rooms for confidential product reviews and customer consultations.

“Merritt Precision’s core competency has always been building deep and lasting relationships with key customers, and that will not change,” stated Sean Marrero, President of Watershed Innovation (Merritt Precision’s parent company.)

Marrero continued, “In order to build on this foundation, we need to be more approachable. This means opening up capacity that enables us to solve more problems for existing customers and positions us to meet new customers where they are. This new space makes it easier for us to do that.”