Deadline nears for IBEX Education Conference proposals

The deadline for submitting proposals for the 2022 IBEX Education Conference is approaching. The IBEX Education Conference will offer world-class training, workshops, and technical seminars to attendees of the 31st IBEX Show, scheduled for September 27-29, 2022, in Tampa.

“IBEX has earned a reputation for offering world-class, technical education,” said Anne Dunbar, IBEX Show Director. “The Education Conference is an important part of the overall show experience. Many of the industry’s top professionals rely on the vital information they learn at IBEX to stay informed about the cutting-edge technologies, methods, and materials and how to take advantage of them.”

The 2022 CFP is seeking Education Conference topic submissions designed to educate industry professionals on technical topics. All topic submissions are welcome, as well as speaker recommendations for the proposed seminar, although speakers are not required. Product or service promotion is prohibited in the Seminar Series. Industry feedback is important in identifying what emerging trends, concerns, and how-to seminars are most relevant for the coming year. The Seminar Series is delivered in the following tracks:

Construction Methods and Materials

Design and Engineering

Management Policy

Marina and Boatyard Operations

Marine Electrical Systems

Marine Onboard Systems

Survey and Repair

Emerging Trends

In addition, the 2022 CFP is accepting topic submissions for Pre-Conference Sessions, which take place the day before the show opens and Tech Talks, presented by exhibitors live on the show floor during IBEX.

“IBEX’s Education Conference brings all the different components and segments of the industry together, creating true synergy,” said Patty Lawrence, IBEX Education Director. “We look to experts, innovators, and stalwarts for session proposals because they are the people who shape the boats of tomorrow. Industry input is what makes the IBEX Education Conference shine. Our speakers view boat building and the marine industry from a variety of lenses which ensures program depth and well-rounded perspective.”

Interested parties may submit topics here from now until the January 14, 2022 deadline, or contact Patty Lawrence, Patty@Ibexshow.com, 513-919-4857 with any questions.