Pursuit Boats celebrates safety milestone

Pursuit Boats, a manufacturer of luxury sport fishing and cruising boats, has hit a monumental milestone. On December 15, 2021, the company reached 1 million man hours worked without a lost time incident. This milestone was achieved over 290 days. The accomplishment is a testament to Pursuit’s commitment to the safety of its workforce and the company celebrated with an awards ceremony, catered luncheon, and a four day long raffle of 40 high-end gifts awarded to an employee on the hour.

“At Pursuit, safety is one of our top priorities. We are so proud of our team of employees and all their hard work, dedication and attention to detail that allowed us to reach this important milestone,” said Bruce Thompson President of Pursuit Boats. “This is a great success for us and we look forward to celebrating many more of these achievements.”

There was feeling of festivity at the plant and more than $10,000 of raffle prizes were announced and gifted over the week of January 3. Prizes included items such as 70’ LED TVs, iPads, laptops, 500-watt portable speakers, Samsung sound bars, Nintendo Switches, Xboxes, power washers, smokeless grills, Kitchen Aid mixers, and much more.

Special recognition was given to Angela Musiol, Environmental Health and Safety Manager at Pursuit Boats. “Angie’s dedication to our employees and to maintaining a safe environment in both plants was key in reaching this important milestone. We are thankful for her determination and enthusiasm,” continued Thompson.