Commonwealth PR expands marine team with new hire

With deep roots supporting clients in the marine and fishing-industries, Commonwealth Public Relations & Marketing, Inc., announced that 20-year U.S. Coast Guard Public Relations and Public Affairs Officer Chad Saylor has joined its team as an Account Executive. Saylor retired from the U.S. Coast Guard in 2019 and served as a media relations expert, national spokesperson, photojournalist, entertainment media liaison, digital marketing manager, and incident response/crisis management expert.

“It’s difficult to find employees that live and breathe the marine industry and its associated specialties, but we found one with Chad,” said Brian Chandler, Founder/CEO of Commonwealth PR, who began the firm’s work in the marine industry a decade ago based on his love for boating and fishing. “Chad is able to bring a distinctive knowledge of the safety aspect of boating, but also an extensive understanding of consumer-facing marine brands, crisis communications and more,” Chandler added.

Saylor will be involved in the firm’s marine client accounts. Current and former clients have consisted of companies such as Sea Tow Services International, Sea Tow Foundation, Personal Watercraft Industry Association (PWIA), Shakespeare Marine, Barker Boatworks, aflote, the American Sportfishing Association, and others. The firm’s work in the marine industry has included strategic planning, media relations, public relations, event planning, lobbying, and various aspects of digital and social media marketing.

Saylor was born and raised in Philadelphia and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from West Chester University. He has also received extensive public affairs, communication planning, and media relations training at the Defense Information School in Fort Meade, Md.