Union Marine names new VP of operations

Headquartered in Seattle, Wash., Union Marine has promoted Jace Romine to vice president of operations.



“We are excited to announce that Jace Romine has been promoted to vice president of operations for Union Marine.” says Kevin Roggenbuck, president and CEO of Union Marine. “Jace has been an integral part of the growth of our business for eight years and has developed a strong team. His promotion represents a key part of our overall strategy to provide a strong customer focus and accelerate our continued growth over the next several years.”



Romine will be overseeing sales and service operations, including developing strategies to meet sales targets, cultivating lasting relationships with our customers, evaluating pricing and marketing strategies, among many other duties.