Judges announced for 2022 Minneapolis Innovation Awards

The NMMA and Boating Writers International (BWI) announced today the panel of judges set to evaluate product entries for the 2022 Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards. Innovation Award winners will be announced Wednesday, January 19 during the boat show’s “Sneak Peek” evening. The Innovation Awards judges’ committee is comprised of three BWI members who perform product testing throughout the year and have specific expertise in marine products and equipment. Judges for the 2022 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards are:

Brady Kay (Chair) – Kay is the executive editor of Pontoon & Deck Boat magazine and has been at the helm of the publication for over 20 years. During his tenure, he has tested and reviewed countless pontoon and deck boats, traveled to all 50 states for feature profiles, and has taken thousands of photos. He also currently oversees Great Lakes Boating magazine, a sister publication at Harris Publishing, and serves as the president of Boating Writers International.

Adam Quandt – Quandt is the Managing Editor and the Top 100 Program Director for Boating Industry magazine. Quandt tackles everything from testing and reviewing new products, to tracking and reporting on industry trends, and serves on the board for numerous industry-focused award programs. Though not necessarily born into the boating world like many others, Quandt has quickly developed a passion for the industry and strives to continue bringing boaters together.

Eric Colby – Colby is the editor at BOATTest.com. He has written about boats and the boating industry for 35 years for Soundings, Soundings Trade Only and Boating magazine. He was the Editor In Chief at Powerboat magazine for seven years.

The Innovation Awards are one of the industry’s most prestigious honors, recognizing manufacturers and suppliers who bring new, innovative products for the boating industry to market. The Minneapolis Innovation Awards include four categories – aluminum fishing boats, fiberglass fishing boats, furnishings, and pontoon boats. All entrants and award winners will be on display during the Progressive Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show (Jan. 20-23) throughout the show floor and along Innovation Way.

The following companies have submitted entries for the 2022 Minneapolis Innovation Awards:

Avalon & Tahoe Mfg., Inc.

Bass Cat Boats represented by Hannay’s Inc.

Bennington

Better Boat Bumper

BRP, Inc. – Sea-Doo

Brunswick Corporation - Harris Boats

Brunswick Corporation - Mercury Marine

Caymas Boats represented by Advantage Rep Group

Crestliner Boats

G3boats - A Yamaha Boat Company represented by Hannay’s Inc.

Lund Boat Company

Premier Marine, Inc. represented by Warner’s Dock Inc.

Wave Armor

For more information on the awards, visit MinneapolisBoatShow.com/Innovation-Awards. For general questions please contact Rachel Harmon, rharmon@nmma.org. For media inquiries, please contact Sarah Salvatori, ssalvatori@nmma.org.