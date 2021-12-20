Seattle Boat Show celebrates 75 years

When the Seattle Boat Show sails into town on Feb. 4, 2022, it will be the 75th anniversary of what began modestly in 1947, with 13 marine dealers pitching a tent on the shores of Lake Union. The 75th Anniversary show, which runs through February 12, will feature 255 exhibitors with more than 800 new and brokerage boats—indoors at Lumen Field Event Center and on the water at Bell Harbor Marina—and the latest in marine accessories and technology.

In addition to being a place to shop for the boat of one’s dreams, the show has always been a celebration of boating and a place for boaters to rendezvous with friends, share boating memories, plan for summer adventures, and have some fun. The 75th show will be no different, with many promotions including:

75 years of show photos

An historical photo display documenting the show’s moves from the Washington National Guard Armory to the Seattle Center Coliseum to the Kingdome, before dropping anchor at Seahawks Stadium & Exhibition Center (now Lumen Field Event Center) in 2000. The display includes a look back at boats and outfits through the years and classic promotions such as Boat Show Queen and Boat Show Family of the Year.

Classic Yacht Display courtesy of the Pacific Northwest Chapter of the Antique & Classic Boat Society. Boats on display will include a 1948 20′ custom Chris Craft, a 1955 Chris Craft Capri and a very rare 1958-59 Chris Craft Silver. Fun fact: In 1959, Time Magazine described Chris Craft as the boat company most responsible for persuading Americans to take up boating.

Long Putt Challenge: Friday, Feb. 4 and Friday, Feb. 11.

Attendees can take a break from boat or accessories shopping, grab a beverage, and test their putting skills at the Long Putt Challenge located inside the Boaters Lounge. All who participate will take home a gift certificate to Flatstick Pub for a complimentary round. Those that sink a putt will win a gift certificate of at least $50 and be entered into a raffle for the grand prize.

The U.S.S. Open

The inaugural Seattle Boat Show U.S.S. Open, a 9-hole putt putt course is an entertaining way to navigate the show. All mariners who complete the course will be entered to win raffle prizes.

Women’s Day — Monday, Feb. 7

Women can attend the show for free and enjoy a slate of seminars designed specifically for women, by women boaters. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet, learn and get inspired by some of the most experienced and talented women boaters around. Visit Seattle Boat Show to print the complimentary pass.

Dogs on Deck — Thursday, Feb.10

There’s a special day at Lumen Field Event Center just for furry first mates. Their owners can make a custom dog tag at the on-site engraving machine and stop by the photo booth, have some fun with the props and enter to win the cover dog contest. The winning dog will be featured on the cover of a springtime issue of 48° North. Those arriving after 5pm for Yappy Hour can take home a dog life vest courtesy of Connelly Watersports (while supplies last).

Dogs are welcome every day of the show at Bell Harbor.

Boating and fishing seminars

Entertaining and educational, the seminars are always one of the most popular features at the show. New for the 2022 show is an online component. Attendees who can’t make all the in-person seminars on their list, or wish to revisit a favorite seminar, can watch the complete library of nine show days’ worth of boating and fishing seminars from the comfort of home for three months post-show. The $99 dollar seminar ticket package includes multi-day admission to the show (a $36 value) and a boatload of goodies, including a copy of the Waggoner Cruising Guide.

Boat Show U classes will be offered as online webinars and are available to watch live (online only) during the show or on-demand until May 15,2022 with a seminar package ticket.

Note: The show will be adhering to all State and local Covid-19 protocols.