Bradford Marine achieves Clean Marina designation

Bradford Marine, home to yacht repair facilities and marinas for more than 50 years, has announced that both Bradford Marine Fort Lauderdale and Billfish by Bradford have earned designations as Clean Marinas and Clean Boatyards by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP). The designations makes Bradford Marine the 329th Clean Marina and 49th Clean Boatyard in the state, adding 92 wet slips and six dry storage racks to the Clean Marina community.

“It’s truly an honor to receive these designations and we’re proud to join the Clean Marina community in its larger mission to support ocean conservation,” says John Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of Bradford Marine. “As lifelong boaters we’re passionate about the oceans and waterways, and it’s incredibly important to us that we’re doing our part in protecting its ecosystems by ensuring that our facility follows environmentally conscious practices, while still providing best in class service for vessel safety and maintenance.”

The Florida Clean Marina Program is a voluntary designation program with a proactive approach to environmental stewardship. Bradford Marine Fort Lauderdale and Billfish by Bradford Marine’s inductions into the program underlines their commitment to ocean conservation, ensuring their facilities meet environmental Best Management Practices (BMPs) designed to protect Florida’s waterways, as outlined by DEP. These BMPs address critical environmental issues such as sensitive habitats, waste management, storm water control, spill prevention and emergency preparedness.

“DEP is proud to recognize companies like Bradford Marine that go above and beyond to ensure their operations not only protect water quality but also enhance these resources for the enjoyment of Floridians,” says Octavio Franco, Southeast Regional Coordinator for the Florida Department of Environmental Protection. “We are proud to partner with companies working to restore their water quality and protect Florida's environment, such as Bradford Marine's establishment of a storm water management plan, and we hope this will encourage other marinas to join our program.”