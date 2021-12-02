Parker Business Planning unveils new digital dashboard

A new “Digital Dealership Dashboard” has been developed and beta-tested under the direction of Parker Business Planning, with plans for its official unveiling at the MRAA Dealer Week December 6, 2021 in Austin, Texas.

Available exclusively through Parker Business Planning, this new digital technology and custom application offers major improvements in retail marine financial reporting, featuring expanded, industry-wide comparative benchmarks and greatly enhanced financial analysis tools and features.

“For years, dealers have sought ways to better understand their own financials and to be able to effectively compare their performance against others in the marine space,” said David Parker of Parker Business Planning, whose firm facilitates Twenty Groups across the country, while also conducting extensive 1:1 retail consulting. “Our dynamic new service is a game changer that leverages the latest in technology to deliver a whole new level and spectrum of financial reporting and analysis never before available in marine applications.”

The new Digital Dealership Dashboard features simple navigation and reporting tools that allow dealers to review clearly defined variance indicators for critical performance insights, along with customized industry performance comparisons against filtered benchmark options of their choosing. Dealers can access dashboard data and enjoy easy mobile access 24/7.”

The new Digital Dealership Dashboard is available initially to Parker 20 Group members and to individual dealerships.