NOAA releases final rule on Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released this week the final management plan, final environmental assessment, and a final rule for Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary. The new management plan includes proposed strategies and action plans for conservation and management of the sanctuary’s resources over the coming decade. The regulatory changes, which include minor changes to the regulations, reflect input from the sanctuary advisory council and the public.

The regulatory changes will allow additional options for protection or restoration of beaches and other coastal areas. NOAA is also making changes to improve access for motorized personal watercraft users and to reduce disturbances of sensitive resources.

The regulations become effective 30 days after the rulemaking is published in the Federal Register. Additional information and the final documents may be viewed on the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary management plan review website.