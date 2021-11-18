ICOMIA releases 2020 statistics book

The International Council of Marine Industry Associations (ICOMIA) has released the latest edition of its Recreational Boating Industry Statistics Book. The 2020 Statistics Book provides, in one useful reference document, global data, as well as comprehensive national reports on the industry’s largest market countries, global summaries of key product segments from 22 countries, export/import data for international trade in boats from 41 countries, marine engine statistics from ICOMIA’s Marine Engine Committee plus international boat show statistics, and the Superyacht Group’s Annual Report.

The complete digital edition only of ICOMIA’s 2020 Statistics Book is now available to NMMA members to download at no additional cost. NMMA members can click here to download or contact NMMA’s Bryan Welsh for membership inquiries.