2022 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards call for entries

The Innovation Awards are returning in-person to the Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show®, and the call for entries is now open. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories:
- Aluminum fishing boats
- Fiberglass fishing boats
- Pontoon boats
- Furnishings—New for 2022
All Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:
- Innovation Award signage—identifies your product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders
- Product review before top marine journalists
- Display on Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the Show
The entry window is open through December 17, 2021.