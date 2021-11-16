Home > News > Trade Associations > 2022 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards call for entries

2022 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards call for entries

November 16, 2021

The Innovation Awards are returning in-person to the Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show®, and the call for entries is now open. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories:

  • Aluminum fishing boats
  • Fiberglass fishing boats
  • Pontoon boats
  • Furnishings—New for 2022

All Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

  • Innovation Award signage—identifies your product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders
  • Product review before top marine journalists
  • Display on Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the Show

The entry window is open through December 17, 2021.

