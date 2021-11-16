2022 Minneapolis Boat Show Innovation Awards call for entries

The Innovation Awards are returning in-person to the Progressive® Insurance Minneapolis Boat Show®, and the call for entries is now open. The Innovation Awards celebrate excellence and innovation in four product categories:

Aluminum fishing boats

Fiberglass fishing boats

Pontoon boats

Furnishings—New for 2022

All Innovation Award entrants gain valuable product exposure, including:

Innovation Award signage—identifies your product as cutting-edge to the public and industry stakeholders

Product review before top marine journalists

Display on Innovation Way—all products entered will be represented in a second location of the Show

The entry window is open through December 17, 2021.