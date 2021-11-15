Rochford Supply appoints Ken Horton OEM market development manager

Minnesota-based Rochford Supply announce that industry veteran Ken Horton has been appointed to the organization’s leadership team in the role of OEM Market Development Manager. He will lead Rochford Supply’s efforts to support OEM boat builders with fabric, upholstery, foam and supplies needed to reduce supply chain interruptions and accelerate their production of boats.

“Ken joins Rochford Supply with decades of experience, and more importantly, strong relationships across the OEM boat builder market. Builders know that Ken is a strong advocate for their needs, and he has built a reputation of integrity that builders trust and know they can rely on,” said Brian Scott, President of Rochford Supply, in a company release. “He is the perfect leader to help Rochford Supply help OEM boat builders accelerate their production amidst unprecedented supply chain challenges.”

Horton has over 20 years of experience in supporting OEM boat builders including roles at Faria Instruments and Attwood Marine where he has built a reputation for helping builders solve problems and deliver to their customers.

“I am looking forward to helping builders take advantage of the resources that Rochford Supply can provide to help them get through the current supply chain challenges,” said Horton. “I was delighted to learn about the foam solutions that Rochford Supply provides, and I am excited to help builders develop a new solution for foam, fabric, upholstery and supplies.”