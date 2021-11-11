Sea Tow Foundation opens Life Jacket Loaner Station application

Those passionate about boating safety and saving lives through life jacket use can now apply to host a Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Station for the 2022 boating season.

The application period is open from Nov. 1, 2021, through Feb. 1, 2022; there is no cost to apply, and all materials are free as well.

Any organization, boating agency, company, or municipality that is interested in receiving life jackets to restock an existing loaner station or adding a new Life Jacket Loaner Station to their area, can fill out the application on the Sea Tow Foundation’s website at www.boatingsafety.com to start the simple process. A limited number of loaner station building kits are also available to request. Applicants will be notified by the end of March whether they’ve been selected to receive life jackets and stands.

“We are excited to offer this opportunity for the 14th year and grow this vital and important program for the 2022 boating season,” said Gail R. Kulp, executive director of the Sea Tow Foundation. “Our goal is to make boating safe, fun and accessible for everyone, and we encourage widespread participation from all who want to start a new stand or restock an existing stand.”

If selected, applicants will be notified by the end of March, and new Onyx life jackets will be shipped free of charge along with supporting materials needed to help set up and maintain a life jacket loaner station during the 2022 boating season. The Sea Tow Foundation is especially interested in expanding into Arizona, South Dakota and Vermont where no Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stations currently exist, but all locations are welcome to apply.

The Life Jacket Loaner Program started in 2008 and has made over 83,000 life jackets available for boaters to borrow in 47 states and four territories. Presently, there are over 800 Sea Tow Foundation Life Jacket Loaner Stations available nationwide, and all of them carry life jackets ranging in size from infant through adult ensuring that they are available for anyone needing to borrow one.

This program is made possible by a grant the Sea Tow Foundation receives from the Sport Fish Restoration & Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard.

To find the Sea Tow Foundation’s Life Jacket Loaner Stations in your area, please visit www.BoatingSafety.com/map.