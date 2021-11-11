Mercury Marine wins CES Innovation Award

Mercury Marine, a division of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE: BC), today was named a 2022 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Award honoree in the Vehicle & Transportation category for the V12 600hp Verado outboard engine. This is the second consecutive CES Innovation Award for Mercury. In 2021, Mercury’s 1st Mate Marine System technology won in two categories, earning the Best of Innovation designation in the In-Vehicle Entertainment & Safety category and the CES Innovation Award honor in the Vehicle Intelligence & Transportation category.

“We are thrilled to be recognized with a CES Innovation Award for the second consecutive year,” said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick Corporation CEO. “The Mercury 600hp V12 Verado is the most innovative and highest performing outboard engine in the world and reduces environmental impact by offering outstanding fuel efficiency and quietness, and this award is a testament to the world-class Mercury team. Our disciplined, design-thinking approach to developing new products and the execution of our ACES strategy continues to elevate the future of boating.”

“It is an incredible honor for Mercury Marine to win another CES Innovation Award, one of the premier innovation awards in the world,” said Chris Drees, Mercury Marine president. “We are looking forward to showcasing two of these award-winning engines in the Brunswick exhibit at CES 2022, giving attendees from around the world the opportunity to witness what many are calling the most innovative engine in the marine industry and the most powerful outboard we have ever built.”

The V12 Verado outboard, launched in February 2021, includes the following innovations:

The world’s first V12 outboard , the 600hp Verado engine features a naturally aspirated, quad‑cam powerhead that generates impressive torque to accelerate heavier boats rapidly to their most efficient planing speed

The industry's first integrated automatic transmission, which optimizes engine performance and fuel economy for both acceleration and cruise

Advanced hydrodynamic contra-rotating dual propellers (4 blades in front, 3 in rear) which provide high total blade area to efficiently deliver torque

The industry's first steerable gearcase on an outboard, which pivots independently underwater while the engine's powerhead remains in a compact, fixed position, providing more room for multi‑engine configurations and a wider steering angle for agile handling.

A comprehensive new noise-management system under the cowl and the next-generation Advanced MidSection, making the V12 Verado engine the quietest and smoothest high-horsepower outboard ever built.

The CES Innovation Awards program, owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), is an annual competition honoring outstanding design and engineering in consumer technology products across 28 product categories. An elite panel of industry expert judges, including members of the media, designers, engineers and more, reviewed submissions based on innovation, engineering and functionality, aesthetic, and design.