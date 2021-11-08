Suntex Marinas continues charitable support of Folds of Honor

Suntex Marinas announced its continued support of the charitable organization, Folds of Honor, as its title sponsor for the Folds of Honor North Texas Fifth Annual Gala.

Folds of Honor North Texas, a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or wounded service members, will hold its annual gala on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at The Field at AT&T Stadium.

The event’s honorary chairpeople, Cintia and Johnny Powers, will join with the Folds of Honor North Texas board of directors, veterans and scholarship recipients to pay homage to the patriots who so bravely fought for American freedom.

“We are humbled to be longtime supporters of Folds of Honor,” said Johnny Powers, chairman and founding principal, Suntex Marinas. “The work they do is life-changing for the families of those who have sacrificed so much to protect our country. Their tireless dedication, diligence and sense of duty to the families they serve is inspiring and we ask the community to join us in supporting their most noble of causes.”

The educational scholarships provided by Folds of Honor support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, as well as post-secondary tuition (two- or four-year college/university, technical or trade school). Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded over 35,000 scholarships totaling over $160 million in all 50 states.

Beginning in 2012, Suntex Marinas has supported Folds of Honor in multiple annual events across its marinas throughout the country. Annually, each marina location asks their guests to contribute, and many hold independent events for their customers and community, including cookouts, raffles, “Dogs for Donations” and “Putting for Patriots.”