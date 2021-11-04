Southern Marinas acquires Tennessee’s Grand Harbor

Southern Marinas Holdings II, LLC, a partnership between a Denver-based private investment firm and Southern Marinas, LLC, announced that it has acquired Grand Harbor Condominiums and Marina on Pickwick Lake in Tennessee.

Grand Harbor Condominiums and Marina is situated on the Tennessee/Mississippi border and is less than a mile from the Alabama state line. The resort is a popular stop over for transient boaters who are navigating America’s Great Loop, the 6,000-mile trip along the Atlantic Intracoastal Waterway. The full-service marina and resort is comprised of covered wet slips, vacation condo rentals, an extensive boat rental fleet, ship’s store, fuel dock, lakeside pool, tennis courts, fitness center and spa.

“Consistent with our goal of acquiring best-in-class, strategically-located marina and resort properties, Grand Harbor is a unique asset that attracts boaters and vacationers from a broad demographic area,” said Gary Rosmarin, principal with Southern Marinas. “By the addition of Grand Harbor, our portfolio now extends its geographic footprint from the Northwest, through the Midwest, into the Southeast.”

Grand Harbor Condominiums and Marina sits on Pickwick Lake which runs 50 miles from Wilson Dam in Florence, Alabama to Pickwick Dam in Tennessee. It is surrounded by nearly 500 miles of winding shoreline and has both recreational and historical area attractions nearby.

This purchase marks Southern Marinas sixth acquisition in 2021. By year end, the portfolio will include 10 marina and resort properties. For more information on Southern Marinas and its current portfolio of marinas, please contact or visit www.southernmarinas.com.