Massachusetts Marine Trades Association to host Business of Boating conference

The Massachusetts Marine Trades Association (MMTA) will host the annual Business of Boating (BOB) conference on Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Lakeview Pavilion, in Foxboro. This will be the 16th year for this educational conference.

Recognizing the changing business environment and in an effort to attract more attendees from across the country, the conference will be a hybrid event with a remote option available. The BOB conference will feature a full lineup of educational sessions and all presenters are planning to be in person at the event.

The educational sessions will include the following and more:

Technological changes within the industry

MA employment law update

Customer retention & post Covid-19 planning

Regulatory & government relations update

Industry and supply chain update

Offshore wind update

Workforce solutions roundtable discussion

MA Office of Travel and Tourism presentation

EPA stormwater permit update

MMTA will host two networking events on January 19, 2022, the night before the conference. These events include a welcome reception at Tavolino restaurant and a social event at Splitsville Luxury Lanes.

There are also two hotel options and a block of rooms reserved for conference attendees who join us the night before the conference. We hope many attendees will join us the night before for these networking events.

For more information on the conference or to register, click here.