Sudbury buys majority share of Albin and also acquires Questus

Sudbury Boat Care Products, maker of marine and RV cleaning, maintenance and restoration products, has purchased the majority share of Albin Group Marine and wholly acquired Questus Marine.

Albin Group Marine, the U.S. operation of a Swedish manufacturer, offers an extensive line of marine pumping, heating and sanitation solutions for OEM and aftermarket. It has US-based warehousing and offices, and established distribution channels.

Questus Marine offers a range of self-leveling radar mounts that negate port/starboard target loss when heeled or in heavy seas.

"We're excited by this expansion of the marine side of our business," said John Thompson, Sudbury president. "Albin and Questus are both highly regarded within the industry and have strong leadership in place."