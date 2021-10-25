Cobalt expands its family day boat line

Cobalt Boats has announced the introduction of the all-new R4 Outboard, a family-sized sport runabout featuring a 24’3” length and an 8’6” beam, and accommodating as many as 13 passengers with a certified capacity of up to 2,100 lbs. The R4 Outboard can be equipped with either Yamaha or Mercury engines, up to 350 HP.

Standard features include a 6-speaker audio system with AM/FM stereo, Bluetooth and an iPod/USB/MP3 port; a dual Garmin glass cockpit; gloss black switch panels with illuminated switches; accessory and USB power plugs; a depth and water-temp package; removable aft, cockpit and bow carpet; a walk-through bow door; and such topside amenities as an aft sunpad with folding backrest, a flip-backrest passenger seat and a Delmar captain’s chair.

Standard exterior items include an anchor locker, stainless bow scuff plate, ski pylon and a swim platform with flip-down swim step.

“The innovative R4OB elevates the outboard experience with Cobalt’s trademark combination of performance, comfort, reliability and luxury appointments,” said Jason Turner, Cobalt’s VP of Operations and Engineering, in a company press release. “And with its rigid liner construction and outboard-optimized hull, it quietly delivers the smooth Cobalt ride,” he added.