Sea Tow partners with Crosskix, promotes boating safety

Sea Tow members can now get a special deal on the latest technology in boating footwear thanks to a newly announced partnership with Crosskix Footwear.

As one of the perks of Sea Tow membership, members receive exclusive member-only deals and discounts from Sea Tow Savings Club participants. The new participant, Crosskix, is offering all active members 25% off their entire purchase. As an added bonus, for every sale linked to the savings club, a donation will be made to the Sea Tow Foundation to help support the mission of promoting boating safety.

“We’re excited to begin working with Sea Tow and to connect with their community of dedicated boaters,” said Crosskix owner Eric Jorgensen. “Additionally, donating proceeds from our sales to the Sea Tow Foundation is a great way to give back to an organization that is helping to make boating safer for everyone.”

Crosskix are fully submersible shoes that dry quickly and are also made with antimicrobial material that helps to eliminate odors. They are fashionable, have excellent traction, won’t mar boat deck surfaces and hold their grip even on wet, slippery surfaces, which helps make boating safer.

“The wrong shoe can sometimes make, or break, your day on the water,” Sea Tow president, Kristen Frohnhoefer said. “Crosskix is unlike any other participant in the Sea Tow Savings Club, offering our members access to a unique product at a great price. The donation to the Sea Tow Foundation is an added bonus thanks to the generosity of the Crosskix team.”