NMMA highlights boating priorities in Infrastructure Bill

Following months of negotiations and passage in the U.S. Senate, the U.S. House of Representatives is expected to vote on the $1.2 trillion Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, commonly referred to as the bipartisan infrastructure deal (BID), in the weeks to come.

NMMA’s latest Marine Minute highlights priorities for the recreational boating industry, as well as outdoor recreation economy at large, in the proposed bill. The Marine Minute may be viewed here.

Once enacted into law, this legislation will secure a historic investment in the nation’s infrastructure including roads, bridges, and waterways, and will be a significant bipartisan accomplishment and win for the recreational boating industry.

You can hear more about this at the Boating Industry ELEVATE Summit Conference, as Callie Hoyt, NMMA's director of government relations, leads a legislative update session on November 9.