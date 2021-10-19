Congressional Boating Caucus co-chair joins NMMA members on the water

NMMA members Scout Boats and Sportsman Boats welcomed Representative Nancy Mace (R-SC-01) to an on-water showcase of their respective products made in Summerville, South Carolina.

A native of Goose Creek, South Carolina, Representative Mace is currently in her first congressional term and serves as Co-Chair to the Congressional Boating Caucus.

While on the water, Representative Mace discussed the manufacturing process and current industry supply chain conditions throughout America. As a member of the U.S. House of Representative’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Rep. Mace made note of her awareness of the unique challenges facing the recreational boating industry, including ongoing supply chain disruptions.