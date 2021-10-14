NMMA: Marine CEOs report strong business through Q2

NMMA’s Q2 2021 Marine CEO Sentiment Report, a quarterly survey to assess the state and needs of U.S. recreational boat, engine and marine accessory manufacturing businesses, is now available. The latest data shows marine CEO assessments of overall business conditions were positive through the second quarter of 2021 following a tumultuous 2020, with reports of increased sales and orders compared to the same time last year, as well as very high capacity utilization.

Key insights from the Q2 2021 Marine CEO Sentiment Report include:

95% of marine CEOs reported business conditions were expanding or stable in Q2 2021.

55% of marine CEOs expect business conditions to improve substantially or slightly over the next six months.

66% of marine manufacturers reported modest or substantial hiring activity in Q2 2021.

Countering this optimism, significant supply chain disruptions affected 88% of marine businesses, with considerably slower deliveries impacting more than half of all respondents.

Access the complete report, including data around workforce, current business conditions, sales, supply chain, and more here.