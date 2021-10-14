MarineMax recognized for online sales during SEA Awards

MarineMax announced receiving a Sitecore Experience Award (SEA) honorable mention in the 'Phy-gital' category for its work with Sagepath, a digital marketing and technology company. SEA selected the entry from more than 140 submissions, recognizing MarineMax's Exclusive Sales Event - Online Experience.

"We have some of the most innovative customers and partners in the world leveraging our platform to implement digital-first strategies that dramatically enhance the consumer experience," said Lee Miles, chief customer success officer, Sitecore. "They recognize that digital has become ingrained at every level of the customer experience. It is more than a key component for organizations that want to move beyond the status quo – it is absolutely essential to any brand that wants to make those experiences even more immersive and impactful. We are proud to honor their achievements with this year's Sitecore Experience Awards."

The Sitecore Experience Awards 2021 recognize brands that have built truly customer-centric digital experiences with Sitecore technology. The SEAs are awarded to Sitecore customers and their partners whose entries clearly demonstrate their Sitecore solution is delivering ground-breaking customer experiences and great overall value to their business. The SEAs highlight best-in-class brands from four specialized categories. MarineMax won in the hybrid physical-digital category called Leading the Way for the 'Phy-gital' Future.

"This award represents our drive to provide an excellent and seamless customer experience while adapting during a pandemic. In conjunction with the Sagepath implementation services, Sitecore provided the toolset for us to continue to exceed our customer's expectations," Abbey Heimensen, MarineMax director of marketing said.