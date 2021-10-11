Outdoor industry works to gather industry information on workforce development and other issues

The Outdoor Recreation Roundtable (ORR) – of which NMMA is a founding member – has been working in collaboration with the Outdoor Industry Association and Oregon State University's Center for the Outdoor Recreation Economy on a survey to gather information about industry needs for workforce development and diversity, equity, and inclusion advancement.

The voluntary Workforce Assessment Survey is seeking participation from leadership and management teams of companies and organizations in the outdoor recreation industry to create an accurate picture of workforce needs, goals and efforts across the industry, and help establish benchmarks for ongoing evaluation of progress on key issues. The deadline for survey responses is this Friday, Oct. 8.

The survey is not an assessment of which individual companies are doing well or falling short in these areas, and individual submissions will not be shared publicly. The survey is simply designed to give companies, associations, and educators a deeper understanding of the industry's workforce development needs along with current and future efforts and goals related to diversity, equity, and inclusion.

ORR is strongly encouraging all outdoor recreation companies to participate by September 30th to ensure the full breadth of the recreation economy is represented and results in actionable data regarding workforce needs, skills gaps, available roles, geographic representation, etc. Your participation will help industry leaders, associations, and educators understand workforce needs and DEI priorities.

Visit the survey website to learn more.