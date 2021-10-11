Discover Boating launches second episode of five-part digital video series

Discover Boating launched its second episode in the new five-part digital video series ‘Boating Basics: Pro Tips’ powered by Progressive, to support ongoing efforts around boater engagement and education.

The latest episode in the series, “9 Easy Steps to Launching Your Boat,” focuses on best practices for launching a boat, which can be an exciting, yet intimidating process for new boaters. Viewers will learn how to enjoy a simple, stress-free launching experience by following this essential checklist featuring step-by-step expert tips.

“We’re glad to see so many people engaging with the video series and that they’re finding the content as valuable as we do,” said Rick Stern, Boat Product Manager at Progressive. “For new boaters in particular, these videos will be especially helpful in getting them prepared to get out and enjoy their time on the water. We look forward to the rest of the video series rolling out in the coming months and continuing to help boaters learn how to stay safe and be smart out on the water.”

Industry stakeholders are encouraged to share the video (embedded below) on social channels, websites and in emails to help engage, educate and connect with customers.

DiscoverBoating.com offers additional, shareable boating resources for newcomers and experienced boaters alike including articles such as:

Stay tuned for the release of the remaining episodes featuring a variety of boating topics such as driving and docking tips and understanding the rules of the water.

