Yamaha HARMO System advances electric outboard design

Yamaha Marine says their new HARMO is a complete electric boat control system that combines advanced propulsion technology, environmental awareness, future vision and proven joystick control to provide high thrust and maneuverability.

“HARMO is the perfect system for horsepower or internal-combustion restricted waterways,” said Ben Speciale, President, Yamaha Marine U.S. Business Unit. “Ultimately, it is up to our boat builder customers to decide how to integrate it into their boats, and we are eager to see the result.”

HARMO is the latest product to emerge from Yamaha’s CommandBlue advanced engineering and design philosophy. It drives the design and development of new, connected technologies and technology-based products from the consumer’s perspective, specifically to simplify boating and instill deep feelings of confidence, satisfaction, and excitement while on the water.

With an innovative rim-drive electric motor that turns a large impeller, HARMO features Helm Master EX system controls (including the joystick) for simple, intuitive operation in a clean, quiet, environmentally friendly system. While rim drive motors have been deployed for thrusters and other marine applications, this is the first application in an

outboard motor.

Coupling a 48-volt power supply with a high-yield, low-drag 3.7-kilowatt motor, HARMO’s rim-drive and specially encased impeller provide an incredible 225 pounds of static thrust - the equivalent of a conventional 9.9-horsepower gas-powered motor. Run times depend on battery type, size, configuration and operational parameters.

HARMO features integrated Digital Electric Steering (DES), Helm Master EX joystick, and a 140-degree total steering angle, combining strong, smooth acceleration with incredibly sharp handling and control. The control system can rotate a single-engine boat within its length and allows for true lateral operation in twin configuration. Additionally, its extreme 74-degree tilt angle helps keeps the impeller clear of the water when not in use.

Yamaha says HARMO offers virtually silent operation, quick response, crisp and dramatic maneuvering, and easy-to-understand and operate controls. Available in single or twin configurations, the HARMO motor unit weighs 121 pounds and the system can effectively maneuver boats up to 32-feet in most conditions.

Deriving its name from the harmony that exists between a vessel, its propulsion system, its passengers and the environment, HARMO is available through boat builders only and in European markets now. U.S. availability is expected within 18 months.