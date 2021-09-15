Sentinel Marine solutions and Group Beneteau announce strategic partnership

Sentinel Marine solutions, a connected boat platform and IoT connectivity provider has

announced a new strategic partnership with Groupe Beneteau to bring a new white-labeled

solution to the market.

With the ambition to connect every Groupe Beneteau brand's boat to their client, dealers and the Group itself, SEANAPPS was born.

“Developed together with our partner Sentinel Marine Solutions, this on-board smart application enables boaters, dealers and charter companies to connect to their boat or fleet at any time," said Gianguido Girotti, Deputy CEO in charge of the Brand & Product Strategy, in a company press release. "We are very excited to kick start this solution with a series of BENETEAU, JEANNEAU and PRESTIGE models. By 2025, all 9,000 boats we build every year will be equipped with SEANAPPS as standard equipment. It illustrates well our philosophy and our business approach: we are the integrators of a solution developed by our partner, a solution that we deploy on a vast scale.”



"As an end-to-end solution provider, we are now able to take the latest connected boat innovations into the mainstream," added Marko Pihlar, CEO of Sentinel Marine Solutions. "By partnering with Groupe Beneteau, Sentinel Marine Solutions will expand its global presence and contribute to transform, simplify and enhance the boating

experience for thousands of users, with both new and existing boats."