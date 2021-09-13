Brunswick to present at CL King’s Best Ideas Conference

Brunswick Corporation Chief Executive Officer David M. Foulkes, Executive Vice President & CFO Ryan Gwillim, and Vice President of Investor Relations Brent Dahl will present virtually at CL King’s 19th Annual Best Ideas Conference on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at 3:15 PM Central Time.

The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://wsw.com/webcast/clk21/bc/1354897 or by copying and pasting the link into a web-browser.

The presentation can also be accessed through the Investor page on the Brunswick website. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website using the aforementioned links.