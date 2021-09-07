YANMAR Celebrates 50 Years

YANMAR has announced the launch of a new campaign to celebrate 50 years of recreational marine solutions. The special commemoration recognizes the company's achievements in sailboat and small craft propulsion.

The half-century celebrations start this month, in which all YANMAR owners are encouraged to participate, feature the development of YANMAR’s first purpose-built engine for recreational marine use; the PMX 1 cylinder, with 6-8 hp models, in 1971, in response to an increasing interest in pleasure boating and sailing.

More recently, YANMAR became the first recipient of the marine diesel engine NOx certification by the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

“We are proud to celebrate 50 years of providing recreational marine customers with purpose-built solutions," said Martijn Oggel, Global Sales Manager. “We often receive feedback from customers with stories about family, work, fishing, sailing, adventure and more, all powered by YANMAR, and we want to invite everyone to share those experiences."

Introduced for the first time at this year’s Cannes Yachting Festival and online, the three-month Celebrating 50 Years of Recreational Marine Solutions campaign will center on customer engagement.