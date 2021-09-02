Rollick, Synchrony expand powersports partnership

Rollick Inc., a relationship marketing technology provider for Marine, Powersports, and RV dealers and manufacturers, announced an expanded partnership with Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a consumer financial services company.

The two companies launched the Synchrony Loan Rebate Offer pilot program through Rollick’s dealer website widget and the GoRollick Marketplace platform in June 2020. Leading up to the national expansion on July 1, 2021, Rollick offered thousands of shoppers an invitation to apply for Synchrony’s installment loan product throughout the purchase journey. Shoppers that turned into buyers and financed their purchase with Synchrony were offered a gift card. The Synchrony customer incentive combined with Rollick’s dealer activation tactics led to an increase in Synchrony’s loan activity at qualifying and enrolled dealerships during the pilot period.

“The success of our pilot program with Rollick demonstrates the popularity of introducing affordability with financial products like installment loans earlier in the consumer shopping journey. Installment loans give customers more visibility into their budgets by offering fixed payments for powersports vehicles. We look forward to expanding the program nationwide,” said Keith Mait, senior vice president, General Manager, Synchrony.

Members of Rollick’s affinity and employer partners (such as Sam’s Club, Progressive and AAA), access this exclusive program from GoRollick Marketplace program websites and Rollick’s new digital retailing widget, RollickDR. After program users purchase a vehicle for $2,500 or more using Synchrony’s Secured Installment Loan financing and complete a rebate form, they receive a $150 Visa Gift Card. Eligible vehicles include any new or used Powersports product sold by participating dealers.

“We built Rollick to enhance all aspects of the purchase process,” said Jason Nierman, co-founder and chief revenue officer for Rollick. “Our affinity-based program users are very qualified buyers, and they are much more loyal to dealers in the Rollick network. That loyalty now extends to Synchrony. Our proprietary incentives engine and shopping tools performed beyond our expectations. We now look forward to applying our learnings to the national expansion with the goal of driving more loans to Synchrony through its vast dealer network.”