Priority One announces new look, tools and tech

Priority One Financial Services, a full-service finance company offering flexible, business-forward finance and insurance solutions for marine and RV dealers, recently unveiled a new brand and website.

“Meet the Priority One of today,” said Heather Mariscal, Priority One president. “We’re excited to have a brand that clearly articulates the quality, trust, innovation and excellence that our dealers receive in partnership with us.”

The new website, found at p1fs.com, provides dealer resources and education, among other services. It also shares testimonials and stories of how dealers have found success with Priority One.

“It’s only the beginning,” said Nicole Armstrong, Priority One Vice President of Sales & Marketing. “Over the last year, we released new tech and tools for our dealers to offer digital financing from application to delivery. The website is a big milestone in streamlining our identity across those platforms.”

In the coming months, Priority One dealers will see an enhanced dealer resource center, credit application and a suite of other tools alongside it.