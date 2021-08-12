Vantage Recreational Finance names new SVP

Vantage Recreational Finance Inc, (VRF) announced the hiring of Dana C. Endicott as Senior Vice President.

“When a company is faced with the incredible growth we have experienced over the past four years, hiring quality leaders becomes essential for continued success. We are extremely excited to welcome Dana to our growing management team. Her diverse professional experience, brings together competencies from technology, business process optimization, marine lending and insurance, along with proven success growing companies, all fit very well with our overall strategic plan” says Mike Harbaugh, President, Vantage Recreational Finance Inc.

“Vantage Recreational Finance has built a teamwork culture truly focused on the experience of their customers. This has created raving fans who take the time to write 5-star Google reviews and provide referrals. The result is unprecedented growth and an opportunity to scale the business to the next level. I am honored to become part of the leadership team and facilitate this.” says Dana C. Endicott, the new SVP of Vantage Recreational Finance Inc.