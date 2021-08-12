ProStar Publications acquires Captain’s Nautical

ProStar Publications, printer and distributor of nautical books and gifts, has acquired 124-year-old retailer Captain's Nautical Books & Charts. Peter Griffes, ProStar president, made the announcement.

"We're honored to continue the proud and storied legacy of Captain's Nautical," said Griffes. "What began in the late 1800s during the Klondike Gold Rush as a simple Pacific Northwest commercial marine outfitter grew to become the major online retailer for professional mariners, recreational boaters and adventurers we know today. We plan to celebrate its 125th anniversary next year."

California-based ProStar Publications is the largest publisher and distributor of US nautical books. It offers over 1,000 commercial and recreational marine titles including NOAA, GPO, USCG and NGA publications.

Founded in 1897, Captain's Nautical Books & Charts grew to be the nation's oldest nautical retailer. It offers a wide range of publications, charts, gifts, and training tools related to navigation.

Griffes will operate Captain's Nautical as an independent division of ProStar Publications. Customers can shop online at [www.captainsnautical.com]www.captainsnautical.com while Griffes considers Seattle-area storefronts. Captain's Nautical Books & Charts was forced to close its Ballard, Washington store in 2020 due to the building being sold.