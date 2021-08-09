Mobile marine service business shows success of MTAM on-the-job training program

The newest member of the Marine Trades Association of Maryland (MTAM) is a familiar face. Lee Ralston of Peake Mobile Marine is a former on-the-job trainee through MTAM’s workforce development program. He completed his on-the-job training in 2019 and continued to work in the industry, gaining knowledge and honing his skills.

In April of 2020, he and business partner John Kubilis teamed up on a mobile marine service business venture.

“I always wanted to go into business on my own, but I wanted a partner,” Lee explained. “I partnered with John because he had the years of technical experience and I had the motivation.”

Since then, Peake Mobile Marine has established a website for their business and drummed up plenty of work through word-of-mouth referrals, especially in the DC area.

“Trying to figure out how to keep up with demand is a good problem to have,” Lee said. They have recently hired two more employees in an effort to do just that. One of them is another former MTAM on-the-job trainee, Carly Remmers, who also completed the program in 2019.

Peake Mobile Marine provides bow to stern service including dive services, gas and diesel engines service, systems installs, gel coat, rigging, and repowers by ABYC certified technicians. They serve Maryland, Virginia, and DC.

“We’re serious about communicating with customers and want to establish a reputation as a reliable service,” Lee explained. “Our goal in the next few months is to sit down with general managers at marinas in the Annapolis area to partner with them as service contractors.”

“Even though it’s a ton of work, there’s a nice feeling of ownership in running your own business,” Lee added in closing. "One day I may be able to buy one of these big old boats I work on.”