OneWater completes Stone Harbor Marina acquisition

OneWater Marine Inc. announced that it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Stone Harbor Marina (“Stone Harbor”). OneWater said Stone Harbor enhances the Company’s presence in the northeastern U.S. and expands new and pre-owned boat sales, storage, service and repair, and finance and insurance offerings.

“We are elated to officially welcome Tom Russell and the Stone Harbor team into the OneWater family. Our acquisition strategy and proven history of integration continue to drive growth in the business and value for our shareholders,” said Austin Singleton, chief executive officer for OneWater.