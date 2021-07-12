NMMA accepting nominations for 2021 Hall of Fame Award

Nominations are being accepted for the 2021 NMMA Hall of Fame Award through August 4th. As the Association’s most prestigious recognition, the annual Hall of Fame Award honors those who have generated or continue to make substantial and lasting contributions toward the advancement of the marine industry. The Hall of Fame Award will be presented during the IBEX Industry Breakfast in Tampa, FL on September 28th.

To learn more and complete the nomination form, please visit the NMMA Hall of Fame Award webpage. Contact Rachel Harmon for more information.