NATDA announces new Dealer Advisory Board

The North American Trailer Dealers Association (NATDA) recently announced the reformation of its Dealer Advisory Board, composed of five dealer members from various parts of the North America.

NATDA’s Dealer Advisory Board members will be tasked with lending suggestions on ways that the association can better serve its dealer members to provide solutions to problems facing the industry. Additionally, they will be leaned on as the association pinpoints new and exciting features for its annual NATDA Trailer Show.

“To stay in tune with dealers’ needs, it’s important that they have a voice in our association’s efforts,” said NATDA vice president Amy Ackerman. “Collectively, this group has 48 years of experience with NATDA and 42 at our annual show. We don’t believe we could’ve found a better group suited to continuing the development of this association.”

The 2021 Dealer Advisory Board consists of:

Nick Mirsberger, Owner – Mirsberger Sales and Service (Hilbert, WI)

Chuck Morrison IV, Vice President – Truck’n America (Waldorf, MD)

Ken Swank, General Manager – White Spruce Trailer Sales (Anchorage, AK)

Shane Thompson, President – Action Trailers (Strathroy, ON)

Keith Wright, Owner – K’s Trailer Parts and Service Sales (Cheyenne, WY)

The new Dealer Advisory Board marks yet another effort for NATDA to create a stronger trailer dealer community. Recently, the association announced an all-new website that provides a greater user experience for its members.

To learn more about the NATDA and its mission to strengthen the trailer industry, please visit the all-new natda.org.