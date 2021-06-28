Newport International Boat Show announces sponsor lineup

Newport Exhibition Group, owners and producers of the Newport International Boat Show, announced their line-up of sponsors for this year’s show. The show offers attendees everything from product samples to on-site financing for boat purchases, providing a complete boat show experience.

“The Newport International Boat Show offers a unique venue for corporate brands and industry leaders to showcase their products and services,” said Gail Alofsin, director of corporate partnerships. “We are grateful for the support of our partners, allowing us to grow into one of the most successful shows in the industry.”

Sponsors to date include: AAA Northeast, AOT Global, Aquaficial, Banana Boat, Bitter End Yacht Club, Blue Chair Bay Rum, BMW North America, Boston Yacht Sales, Centreville Bank, CHART Metalworks, Chubb Insurance, Cox, Dockwa, Fishers Island Lemonade, Harbor Town Wine, Helly Hansen Newport, Leaf Filter, Merrow Manufacturing, Newport Marriott, ORIS Watches USA, Inc., Pepsi, Polar Beverages, Propspeed, Samuel Adams, Safe Harbor Marinas, Sea Bags, Sobieski Vodka, Truly, Wagoneer and Whalers Brewing Company.

Celebrating 50 years, the Newport International Boat Show is one of the largest in-water events in the country and the premier show in New England. It encompasses over 14 acres of Newport’s famed waterfront and hosts hundreds of exhibitors from around the world with new powerboats and sailboats ranging from 15- to 90-feet, plus an extensive selection of marine equipment, services and accessories for boaters.