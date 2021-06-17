Boating Industry extends 2021 Top 100 application deadline

Boating Industry has announced a new extension of the deadline to submit applications for the 2021 Top 100 Dealers program.

After speaking with a number of dealerships about the continued unprecedented demand for boating and no slow down in business surrounding the industry, the staff at Boating Industry felt that dealerships should have more time to complete and submit applications for this year’s program.

Applications for the 2021 Top 100 must now be submitted by July 26, 2021.

The 2021 Top 100 will be announced and celebrated during the Boating Industry Elevate Summit in November.

More information about this year’s applications and the Top 100 program can be found at https://boatingindustry.com/top-100/.

More information about the 2021 Elevate Summit can be found at https://boatingindustryelevate.com/.

Please contact Adam Quandt at aquandt@boatingindustry.com or 763-383-4424 with any questions or for more information about the Top 100 program.

Sponsorship opportunities are still available for both the 2021 Top 100 program and the 2021 Elevate Summit. Contact National Sales Manager Leslie Palmer at LPalmer@epgmediallc.com for more information on sponsoring either program.